Judge Jeanine Pirro says 'there's no insanity defense' in Idaho murder case

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro broke down the probable cause affidavit against alleged murderer Bryan Kohberger, saying the investigators who put the timeline together nearly seven weeks after the murders are "geniuses."

Pirro explained how the affidavit shined new light on Kohberger's state of mind and the detail and planning he underwent to allegedly murder Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20.

"We know that there were 12 times that this guy, Kohberger, was within the cell tower area. We don't know what that distance is just yet of the victims' homes. [But] we also know that the next day at 9 a.m., Kohberger returned to the scene of the crime before the crime was even reported. That is just classic in terms of someone who is studying criminology," she told host Sean Hannity.

Kohberger was allegedly captured on surveillance video fleeing the scene in his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra at about 4:20 a.m.

"It took a really smart cop and someone who was familiar with the area to say, now that we know this Elantra is one of the cars in question, if they leave in this direction based upon surveillance of a lot of the residences and businesses, then they're probably going to Washington state," Pirro said.

Kohberger was a Ph.D. student at Washington State University and lived in an apartment less than eight miles from the crime scene.

Pirro co-host praised investigators for how they handled the case, saying "they didn't care what the public was saying."

"These cops were geniuses. And you know what? They kept their mouths shut. They didn't care what the public was saying. They didn't care. They were being called the Keystone Cops [but] they were on it."

Pirro hypothesized the two girls - Mogen and Goncalves - were murdered first because the knife sheath was found on their bed.

Investigators used trash recovered from the Kohberger family's Albrightsville, Pennsylvania residence to match the suspect's DNA that was found on the tan leather sheath, according to the affidavit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The bottom line here is you've got the evidence. You've got law enforcement at its best state, local and federal, and you've got a psycho. But don't misunderstand me. There's no insanity defense here. This guy is too smart for that. And he is facing the death penalty," Pirro said.

Kohberger was extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho to face four charges of first-degree murder and felony burglary.