Judge Jeanine Pirro: Eric Adams talks the talk, doesn't walk the walk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped New York City Mayor Eric Adams on "The Five" Tuesday for allegedly refusing to address the rampant crime in the city and hold criminals accountable.

JEANINE PIRRO: How do we keep our city safe when the other part of the system has abandoned the apparatus? You know what he is talking about? He is talking about the Democrats in Albany who will not allow the repeal of the cashless bail law. That’s why I criticize the man, he talks the talk, but he will not walk the walk. Call out Hochul, who is running, Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Carl Heastie in Albany. That’s all it takes. He is not criticizing cashless bail, he is not criticizing it until he says you three people are responsible.

NYC TEEN RELEASED AFTER CAUGHT-ON-VIDEO ASSAULT ON COPS HAS OPEN ROBBERY CASE

This kid had two priors and a loaded weapon, a crossbow. We are talking robbery. This 16-year-old. But for him to react with the violence that he reacted with for a turnstile, parading the police officer before he even put him in a chokehold, before he punched him 12 times, threw him into a grate. There is no reason to do that for a low-level crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: