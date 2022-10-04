Judge Jeanine Pirro: I don't care if they're mentally ill, lock them up if they're violent

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro asked how many people have to be victimized by crime for the left to realize pushing social justice doesn't work Tuesday on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Yes, it will end. In the 90s we had this problem, everybody got fed up, they passed laws that went too far to the right in some people's minds, and then we got back to the middle. The left decided that they were going to change the law, that we were going to have cashless bail, that there was this concept of social justice that no one can define by the way. I still can't find a definition of social justice. But the issue is how many people have to suffer at the hands of the left and the so-called social-justice. How many people have to die at the altar of cashless bail whether it's someone who's a father at a weekend college weekend visiting his son or whether it's someone who's going at 5 am to her job the subway, the train, the plane I should say, who gets kicked in the head repeatedly. Or if it was a woman pushing a baby in a carriage who gets shot in the back of the head.

NEW YORK CITY BLOC HIRES PRIVATE SECURITY GUARDS AMID CRIME WAVE

How many of us have to suffer while the left continues to promote these kinds of nonsensical theories that have nothing to do with reality? You can rest assured Cori Bush has $300,000, as I recall, spent on her own protection. And yet for the rest of us, every time someone dies, or every time someone is victimized, we all come out to the age-old criminal perpetrator whether he’s a criminal, whether he’s mentally ill, whether he’s a repeat offender, we know who they are. We just let them out among us, and we do nothing about it. And that’s the sad part of this whole thing. Until we win in November, change cashless bail, and deal with the mentally ill because these two guys are homeless, they are mentally ill, they are violent. I don’t care if they are mentally ill. Lock them up if they’re violent.

