Judge Jeanine: 'All kinds of evidence gone' since Laundrie family 'lawyered up'

"Justice with Judge Jeanine" host Judge Jeanine Pirro joined "America's Newsroom" and gave her analysis on the latest update from the Gabby Petito homicide and the search for Brian Laundrie.

GABBY PETITO: BRIAN LAUNDRIE SEARCH IN CARLTON RESERVE IN SIXTH DAY: LIVE UPDATES

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: I think were very involved in making sure he was able to escape and covering up his whereabouts until the 17th. So, they had from September 1st to the 17th. All this unusual activity, buying a camper, he goes camping with his parents, I don’t know any 23-year-old who does that. They were either casing out a place where he could go or getting rid of evidence. I think he is arrogant enough to think he can survive this. But on the other hand, he may say I don’t want to go to jail, so I would rather die. Who knows?

…

The search is much broader. Everybody thinks they’re looking in the Carlton Reserve for Brian. I think they may be looking for evidence in the Carlton Reserve. Remember, the parents helped him clean out the camper, her van that he brought back. We don’t know what was in the van. We don’t know what was in the Mustang. The parents have pretty much kept all of that away from the police. By their silence, by their lawyering up, there is all kinds of evidence that’s gone.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW