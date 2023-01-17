JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: If Biden classified docs scandal had surfaced before midterms, Dems would have been toast

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro slams the left for controlling information after the Department of Justice allowed President's Biden's attorneys to search for documents as opposed to the FBI on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Instead of stepping in and collecting Joe Biden's classified documents as part of their investigation, the Department of Justice decided to pull back the FBI and instead let Joe Biden's lawyers bring the documents, those classified documents, to them. But don't worry, at least they thought about it. Isn't it the thought that counts? The Wall Street Journal has just reported that the DOJ made that decision for two reasons. One, because Biden's attorneys were being good old boys and girls and, "cooperating." Two, they wanted to avoid complicating the investigation.

Now, why does Biden get to search his own classified records while Donald Trump gets his house raided by the feds? Legal scholar Jonathan Turley makes the most sense of it, saying, "The president has a host of people who regularly handle classified material. So why use the lawyers? The answer appears the same as in the case of Hillary Clinton's emails control." Hillary Clinton can erase 33,000 emails and Joe Biden can move these documents around. It's what the Democrats do. They control what gets out to the public, and it's why we're only finding out about this now, three months after the first batch of documents were found in Joe Biden's Chinese funded think tank.

