Chinese donations to UPenn are a ‘dark-money nightmare,' says NLPC chairman

Amid several revelations of Joe Biden stashing classified documents from his vice presidency, a new report emerged that several donations from anonymous Chinese sources were sent to the University of Pennsylvania – which owns The Penn Biden Center – including a $14 million gift in 2018. National Legal and Policy Center Chairman Peter Flaherty joined "Fox & Friends Weekend," Saturday Morning, to explain the significance of this report.

Flaherty demanded, "We now renew our call for the University of Pennsylvania to disclose who in China gave all this money to the Biden Center?"

WHO HAD ACCESS TO BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS? REPUBLICAN DEMANDS WHITE HOUSE RELEASE DELAWARE VISITOR LOGS

PETER FLAHERTY: What's significant here is that once the Biden Center was established, the gifts accelerated and much of the money was anonymous as you pointed out, there was a single $14 million anonymous gift in 2018 from a source in China.

The attention that this whole thing is getting now is a great relief to us because we focused on this issue in 2020. We tabulated the amounts of money from Chinese sources, and we filed a complaint with the Department of Education because universities are supposed to disclose any gift over $250,000. And the University of Pennsylvania did not do that. Unfortunately, to our chagrin, the Education Department didn't do anything about it. So we now renew our call for the University of Pennsylvania to disclose who in China gave all this money to the Biden Center.

Editor's note: a previous version of this article stated that payments from anonymous Chinese sources were made directly to The Penn Biden Center. However, payments were sent to the University of Pennsylvania which owns The Penn Biden Center. The article and headline were changed to reflect this.