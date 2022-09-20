Judge Jeanine on NYC McDonald's axe-wielder: They probably 'gave him his axe back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped the controversy over an axe-wielding man at a New York McDonald's and urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to take action and reform her state's bail laws on "The Five".

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: That's her problem. That's her issue. If she had any honesty, she would say, "We have got to change the bail laws because of my party's decision to have social justice and bail for everybody.." This guy walked out. And I can guarantee you, Harold, they gave him his axe back. All right.

She is the one person who has the power to remove him [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg] from office. So and for those people who are thinking, "This is more than just criminal mischief, which is damaging property and possession of a hatchet. This is taking a hatchet against people. It's attempted assault and attempted murder." No, I've got to agree with Bragg there.

I would have upped it by a degree, but there's no assault here. He didn't assault anyone with it. So the governor is looking to blame the D.A. We can blame Bragg on a lot of stuff, but not on this one.

