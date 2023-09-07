Judge Jeanine to Mayor Eric Adams: 'Roll up your sleeves, start dealing with reality and stop talking'

FOX News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro sounds off on New York City Mayor Eric Adams for blaming Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, for the migrant crisis affecting NYC on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE: You know what? It's actually humorous and I mean it sarcastically. This is a guy who talked the talk and didn't walk the walk. This is a guy who today has to put his money where his mouth is. This is a guy who today is passionate. Why? Because New Yorkers are fed up in all the five boroughs.

They are going crazy on Staten Island. They are going crazy, the people who have businesses near hotels that have more than 50% illegals, the people who are now in places that were historic, places that are being changed so that we can put illegals in. And this guy was going to put illegals in schools so kids couldn't have gym classes. I mean, yeah, he's passionate. He doesn't want to lose his job. But I tell you, I am furious about the fact that he wants to blame Governor Abbott as if Governor Abbott is not also an elected American official suffering from the same negative policies that have destroyed his state for two years.

This guy gets a couple of months of it, "No, I can't take it. I can't take it." If you can't take it, then go after Joe Biden. If you can't take it, then you call Joe Biden a madman. You don't call Greg Abbott a madman.

And I'll tell you something else. Everyone in New York City is paying a price to live here. We're losing businesses. There's a mass exodus because of what's happened to the city and I resent the fact that he says, "I turned this city around." No, you didn't. This city is devolving further and further. The crime is horrible. We just heard about a 60-year old woman who was hit with her own cane 50 times. The police let the guy go. You know, Mayor, roll up your sleeves and start dealing with reality and stop talking.

