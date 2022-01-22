Judge Jeanine promises to continue to 'fight for the America that we all know and love'

Jeanine Pirro recounted her patriotic journey as the host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" in her final opening statement Saturday.

JUDGE JEANINE ANNOUNCES HER MOVE TO 'THE FIVE'

JEANINE PIRRO: Eleven years ago, "Justice with Judge Jeanine" began, hosted by a former prosecutor, judge and D.A. sitting not in a courtroom with armed deputies, but instead in a studio armed with teleprompters, monitors and a dedicated staff and crew. The mission was a familiar one: finding truth and justice — the jury bigger, though. In fact, a national one, thus bringing you truth, justice and the American way. Each and every week, we watched events unfold in America together through the lens of this studio. When we started this journey, we were all a bit younger, but not as wise as we are now. We were certainly more optimistic.

…

I thank you for fighting for me, and you know who you are. So as we reach the end of this journey, don't think you're getting rid of me just yet. I'll be going to the number one show on all of cable news this Monday, "The Five," right here on Fox, so you'll be able to see me five days a week. I will continue to fight for all of you, to make my views known, to make my arguments clear and to fight for the America that we all know and love. I'll be sitting there looking out for you, as always, and hopefully you'll be right there looking back at me.

