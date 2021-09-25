Judge Jeanine defends Border Patrol against Biden's 'lies'

Judge Jeanine Pirro defended Border Patrol agents Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," and criticized the Biden administration for the mounting crisis at the southern border.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: This week, the Biden administration told us that thousands of Haitians camped under that bridge in Del Rio, Texas face immediate expulsion to Haiti. But the Associated Press says those same illegal Haitians in Del Rio were being released into the interior of the United States on a very, very large scale, not flown home as Biden promised. So who to believe?

Yesterday, homeland security secretary, clueless Alejandro Mayorkas cleared everything up. The prior administration left us in a mess, and the system is broken. Really? The system is not broken. The left simply refuses to follow the law, and the president is not fulfilling his constitutional duty. Mayorkas says 30,000, not 15,000 Haitian illegals have been removed from Del Rio. Oh, that was fast.

…

What we know for sure is that flights and busses are going into the interior of the United States loaded with Haitians, to Arizona, Texas, New York, Florida under cover of darkness. So what could possibly go wrong?

…

The left, however, is comfortable lying to you, with Biden blaming Border Patrol for the disaster at the border.

WATCH JUDGE JEANINE'S FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: