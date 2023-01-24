Expand / Collapse search
Judge Jeanine: It almost seems like Karine Jean-Pierre is referring to Biden like a defendant

Judge Jeanine reveals where Biden is in 'big trouble' on 'The Five'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Judge Jeanine Pirro: It almost seems like Karine Jean-Pierre is referring to Biden like a defendant

Judge Jeanine Pirro: It almost seems like Karine Jean-Pierre is referring to Biden like a defendant

'The Five' co-hosts discuss the ongoing fallout after classified documents were found at President Biden's home and reports former Vice President Mike Pence also had documents at his Indiana home. 

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro gives her take on how White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is handling questions from reporters about President Biden's classified documents scandal at daily press briefings Tuesday on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Do you know what that tells me? That tells me that when you can't answer a simple question like that, when instead prefer the drip, drip, drip of what's going on, it almost seems like she's referring to the president as a defendant. "You have to speak to his lawyer about that."

PENCE'S 'TRANSPARENCY' ON CLASSIFIED DOCS 'IN STARK CONTRAST TO BIDEN WHITE HOUSE,' HOUSE OVERSIGHT CHAIR SAYS 

She's not referring to (and I heard Jonathan Turley talk about this earlier) – she's not referring to the president as the president, but rather as a person who may be a suspect in a criminal investigation. She's not doing them any favors, but I got to tell you, the one thing, Jesse, that is so much worse.

I think at the end of this, there's got to be some new rules on this stuff because everybody's violating it so it appears, but when you go into a skiff and you come out of that SCIF, I mean, you're not entitled to that document. You can't even read it until you go on the SCIF, and then you take it home when you were senator. I mean, Durkin and Schiff themselves went after Biden for that. That's where Biden's in big trouble. 