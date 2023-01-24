Judge Jeanine: It almost seems like Karine Jean-Pierre is referring to Biden like a defendant

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro gives her take on how White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is handling questions from reporters about President Biden's classified documents scandal at daily press briefings Tuesday on "The Five."

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: Do you know what that tells me? That tells me that when you can't answer a simple question like that, when instead prefer the drip, drip, drip of what's going on, it almost seems like she's referring to the president as a defendant. "You have to speak to his lawyer about that."

She's not referring to (and I heard Jonathan Turley talk about this earlier) – she's not referring to the president as the president, but rather as a person who may be a suspect in a criminal investigation. She's not doing them any favors, but I got to tell you, the one thing, Jesse, that is so much worse.

I think at the end of this, there's got to be some new rules on this stuff because everybody's violating it so it appears, but when you go into a skiff and you come out of that SCIF, I mean, you're not entitled to that document. You can't even read it until you go on the SCIF, and then you take it home when you were senator. I mean, Durkin and Schiff themselves went after Biden for that. That's where Biden's in big trouble.