Juan Williams: Trump's fiery letter to Pelosi a 'scream from a guilty man'

Juan Williams claimed Tuesday that President Trump's blistering letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is simply a "scream from a guilty man."

Williams said Tuesday on "The Five" that in the letter, Trump forfeited any argument over the substance of the impeachment articles and instead decided to call the San Francisco Democrat nasty names.

"The president sends a letter to Nancy Pelosi that's essentially a scream from a guilty man," Williams said, going on to mimic Trump's comments: "I'm going to say it's a hoax, I'm going to say that was a perfect call."

"He says 'I can't argue with you, but I'm going to call you names'."

Williams said that a majority of Americans agree with him that Trump did things that rise to the level of impeachment.

TRUMP TELLS PELOSI THAT DEMS ARE 'DECLARING OPEN WAR ON DEMOCRACY'

"You did something wrong, Mr. President. That's not right to try to use your power as a representative of the United States to get information on your political opponent. Don't do it," he said of such pro-impeachment sentiments.

In the letter sent earlier in the day, Trump lambasted the Democrats' impeachment inquiry as an "open war on American Democracy," writing that Pelosi violated her oath of office and "cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!"

"Everyone, you included, knows what is really happening," Trump said, just a day before House Democrats were expected to vote to impeach him. "Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat. So you have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes. You view democracy as your enemy!"

"It is a terrible thing you are doing," Trump added, "but you will have to live with it, not I!"

Earlier on "The Five," host Greg Gutfeld claimed current Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is acting like a hypocrite by demanding witnesses be called for the expected Senate impeachment trial.

Gutfeld played a clip of Schumer from 1999, in which the then-newly elected senator claimed any "fair process" of impeachment against then-President Clinton, would include consultation with the White House.

"And due process would guarantee him ... certain rights," then-Rep. Schumer said. "It seems to me that no good case is made for witnesses."

He finished his remarks at the time by demanding that Congress move on to more substantive matters like "mak[ing] the schools better, and preserv[ing] social security and rein[ing] in the HMO's."

To those comments, Gutfeld said, if Schumer had gotten "any dumber, he would be a bag of clams."