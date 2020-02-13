Juan Williams: Democrats 'anxious' that Bernie Sanders could cost 'winnable' Senate seats

"The Five" hosts discussed the internal battle between establishment Democrats and the Bernie Sanders campaign Thursday and reacted to the running feud between former Clinton adviser James Carville and Sanders.

"If I were a Democrat, I would be a little worried because this is a rift that you're not going to bridge or heal anytime before November," Fox Business' Kennedy said. "And the party really has to split. James Carville knows exactly what he's doing. He's getting Bernie to say that he doesn't care about the establishment, that you do have to burn everything down."

JAMES CARVILLE RIPS ELITIST MEDIA, SAYS DEMS ARE 'LOSING OUR DAMN MINDS'

Carville voiced his concerns with the direction of the Democratic Party in an appearance last weekend on MSNBC.

"I'm 75 years old, why am I here doing this? Because I'm scared to death, that's why," Carville said. "Let's get relevant here ... all the Sanders people are taking pictures wishing Jeremy Corbyn the best. ... I don't want to go down that path."

Sanders responded on CNN this week, calling Carville a "political hack."

Vanity Fair contributor Peter Hamby tweeted Thursday that he had spoken on the phone with Carville, who told him: "Last night on CNN, Bernie called me a political hack. That's exactly who the f--k I am! I am a political hack!

"I am not an ideologue," Carville reportedly added. "I am not a purist. He thinks it's a pejorative. I kinda like it! At least I'm not a communist!"

"The only way they can beat Donald Trump is they find a talented candidate that can unite the left and the middle and take on the president," co-host Jesse Watters said. "They just don't have any candidate like that in the field."

Co-host Juan Williams said that the "anxiety" over a Sanders-led ticket could cost Democrats Senate seats.

"The Democrats are so anxious, largely about the down-ticket consequences of having Bernie at the top so that even if he wins, they think that means that a lot of people in very winnable Senate seats for Democrats will go down because of the anxiety," Williams said.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.