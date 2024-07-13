Move Back
Dramatic images: Former President Trump survives apparent assassination attempt
At a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, Former President Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt. Here are some of the most riveting images from the moment.
- Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Imagesread more
- Attendees scatter after gunfire rang out during the campaign rally. Trump slumped before being whisked away by Secret Service with injuries visible to the side of his head.read more
- Trump had blood on his cheek and ear, after possibly being grazed by an assassin's bullet.read more
- Trump raised his hand defiantly after being wounded.read more
- Secret Service agents moved quickly to get the former president to safety.read more
- The 45th president waved to the crowd after being brought to his feet.read more
- The shooting occurred just minutes into the rally in western Pennsylvania.read more
- Trump seemed to signal to his supporters that he was okay, a fact later confirmed by his campaign.read more
- The crowd reacts after shots were fired at former President Donald Trump's rally.read more
- At least two members of the crowd were injured in addition to Trump.read more
- A person is removed by state police from the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.read more
- Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed into a car at the rally.read more
- A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris.read more
- Law enforcement officers combed the site for evidence after the shooting.read more
- A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.read more
- Law enforcement officers gather at campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was "fine" after a shooting at his rally in Butlerread more
- Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents on stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents on stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.read more
- Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermidread more
- Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.read more
- Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by guards during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.read more
- A law enforcement officer move during republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.read more
- A Secret Service member and the crowd is seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.read more
- U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.read more
- Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.read more
- Law enforcement officers move during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.read more
- The vehicle carrying Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.read more
- Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.read more
