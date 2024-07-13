Go Back
  • Published
    37 Images

    Dramatic images: Former President Trump survives apparent assassination attempt

    At a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, Former President Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt. Here are some of the most riveting images from the moment.

  • Trump holds fist
    Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images
    Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Attendees scatter after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump
    Attendees scatter after gunfire rang out during the campaign rally. Trump slumped before being whisked away by Secret Service with injuries visible to the side of his head.   
    Jeff Swensen/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump is moved from the stage at a campaign rally
    Trump had blood on his cheek and ear, after possibly being grazed by an assassin's bullet. 
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Trump raised his hand defiantly after being wounded. 
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Secret Service agents moved quickly to get the former president to safety. 
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    The 45th president waved to the crowd after being brought to his feet. 
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    The shooting occurred just minutes into the rally in western Pennsylvania. 
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents
    Trump seemed to signal to his supporters that he was okay, a fact later confirmed by his campaign. 
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • The crowd reacts after shots were fired at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally
    The crowd reacts after shots were fired at former President Donald Trump's rally.  
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A Secret Service member and members of the crowd are seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally
    At least two members of the crowd were injured in addition to Trump.  
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A person is removed by state police from the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump
    A person is removed by state police from the stands after guns were fired at Republican candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania.
    Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed into a car
    Trump pumps his fist as he is rushed into a car at the rally. 
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
    A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
    Law enforcement officers combed the site for evidence after the shooting.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
    A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump
    Law enforcement officers gather at campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was "fine" after a shooting at his rally in Butler
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face
    Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. 
    Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump covered by U.S. Secret Service agents
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • Donald Trump covered by U.S. Secret Service agents
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents on stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
  • Donald Trump covered by U.S. Secret Service agents
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents on stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally
    Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by guards during a campaign rally
    Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by guards during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. 
    REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters
  • A law enforcement officer move during republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally
    A law enforcement officer move during republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.  
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. 
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • A Secret Service member and the crowd is seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally
    A Secret Service member and the crowd is seen at republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.  
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump at a campaign rally
    U.S. Secret Service agents converge to cover Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. 
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • Donald Trump onstage at a rally
    Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage at a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. 
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Law enforcement officers move during a rally
    Law enforcement officers move during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. 
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • The vehicle carrying Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service
    The vehicle carrying Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Images
  • Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. 
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage
    Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images
