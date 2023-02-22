Joy Reid: National divorce would leave those in red states 'trapped in an apartheid hellscape'

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Wednesday that a national divorce of Republicans and Democrats would trap millions of southern African Americans in an "apartheid hellscape" from a "pre-13th Amendment" time.

The "ReidOut" host attacked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., tweet calling for a "national divorce" separating red states and blue states in a lengthy monologue, comparing the idea to the Southern states seceding prior to the Civil War.

"First of all, the last time southerners like Marj proposed a national divorce it was because they were holding 4 million African Americans hostage as slaves and they didn’t want to let them go. Today, half of African Americans still live in the 11 southern states that comprised the Confederacy, so if this national divorce happens, they would be trapped in an apartheid hellscape of a new country with zero healthcare, crappy public schools, barely a right to vote and a full return to ownership by someone else of their bodies except this time, it wouldn’t just be Black women. It would be all women," Reid said.

Reid previously compared Greene to Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis in Jan. after the congresswoman received high-profile congressional committee assignments.

"This is the completion of the insurrection. This is as if Jefferson Davis was made chairman of the Senate Oversight Committee or placed in charge of the United States Senate or the House. This is placing literally the confederates in charge of the Union," Reid said at the time.

She continued attacking Greene Wednesday saying, "And their leader would be someone like the girl who said, if I were Black people today and I want to buy one of those statutes – confederate flag statues– I would be so proud, because look at how far I have come in the country. You are not Black. So full return to the status quo pre-13th Amendment. Yeah, that is a no. You are not locking our votes in a rubber room with you, lady."

While speaking with political analyst Cornell Belcher, Reid also emphasized that Republicans "would be ruling a country that would still be substantially Black."

"Since we know anti-woke just means anti-Black, what would they do with those poor people stuck there in their world if you really separated?" Reid asked.

Belcher commented, "Marjorie Taylor Greene and many of her friends, with all due respect, they’re not even Republicans anymore. They are confederates. I looked back at the State of the Unions and looked at the speeches by presidents and even Ronald Reagan talked about the ideal of Republicans and Democrats getting together to move legislation that benefits all America and puts a bipartisanship. This is not a party of Ronald Reagan anymore. This is no longer what I see as a legitimate Republican Party. When you start talking about dividing the country up and breaking the country up, you are a confederate. You are no longer Republican."

Reid previously accused schools of promoting a kind of "Confederate Race Theory" in 2021 by claiming that kids are taught that "slavery was not so bad."