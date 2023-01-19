Joy Reid gets pushback on MSNBC show for comparing Marjorie Greene to Jefferson Davis

MSNBC’s Joy Reid compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and her high-profile congressional committee assignments to Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis on Wednesday, though one of her guests believed that was a bit too far of a comparison.

On her show, "The ReidOut," the host argued that Greene – a die-hard Trump supporter – being given large House committee assignments by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., makes her like Jefferson Davis, if he was "placed in charge of the United States Senate or the House."

Though Reid’s guest, Washington Post columnist Charles Blow balked at the comparison, claiming that Greene is too much of a "hollow shell of a person" to be compared to Davis.

Reid’s comparison began with complaints about the firebrand Republican lawmaker making deals with GOP leadership to land major roles on the Oversight and Accountability Committee and the Homeland Security Committee.

Trying to attach her to the fringe of the Republican base, Reid cited former Trump staffer and January 6 Committee witness Cassidy Hutchison, who claimed that Greene told her that some "QAnon" supporters at the Capitol riot on January 6 "are all my people."

In addition, Reid played video of Greene speaking at a New York Young Republican’s party claiming that if she and former Trump aide Stephen Bannon had been the ones to organize the January 6 protest, "we would have won." In the clip, Greene also mentioned her January 6 would’ve involved "armed" protestors.

Reid’s presentation was all about laying the groundwork that Greene is a dangerous, pro-Trump insurrectionist who now has major power in Congress, hence the confederate comparison.

Reid declared, "This is the completion of the insurrection. This is as if Jefferson Davis was made chairman of the Senate Oversight Committee or placed in charge of the United States Senate or the House. This is placing literally the confederates in charge of the Union."

Though Blow felt that the comparison was too intense. He replied, "You’re right and I am no fan of Jefferson Davis, but Marjorie Taylor Greene is no Jefferson Davis."

He explained, "I mean, Marjorie Taylor Greene is just kind of a hollow shell of a person who believes – and actually is correct in believing – that theatrics get her attention, and attention makes her money, and money makes her powerful within her party."

Blow added, "She’s a stunt queen and so that’s what she does."