Americans who support former President Trump are flushing the country "down the toilet," Joy Behar said Thursday during a D-Day anniversary rant.

In a segment marking the 80th anniversary of the historic invasion, "The View" co-host recalled her own trip to Normandy, France, where she visited the World War II cemetery and saw the cliffs American troops climbed under heavy German fire.

"When I was there, I had a guide who was French, and I said to him, ‘we saved France,’ and he said, ‘you saved the world,’" Behar said. "That is the most touching thing anybody has ever said to me about this country, and for us to be throwing it down the toilet to a convicted felon, to somebody who was liable for rape, who lies and cheats."

"This guy is neck-and-neck with Biden," she continued. "Today is the day to reflect on what we have in this country and what we could lose very easily if we don’t watch it."

Behar also reminded viewers of remarks the former president allegedly made disparaging the troops, which he has denied.

"John Kelly, his former chief of staff, said Trump said U.S. service members were ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ for risking their lives. There’s nothing in it for them. He refused to visit the graves in France. He didn’t want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because, quote, ‘it doesn’t look good for me.’ He criticized Gold Star families. He went against John McCain who was a hero," Behar said.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said the U.S. was not a "failing nation," as Trump frequently claims, but rather an "imperfect nation."

"I think we are the greatest nation on earth and what makes us great — we show up for our allies, we fight for democracy abroad, we fight against autocracy, and when we saw [the] pure evil of Nazism, we showed up and fought back and defended our European allies. With what is happening in Ukraine right now, that is who America is. It is not what we are starting to careen toward. I mean freedom isn’t free, democracy is fragile, and now is the moment to remember those who are greater than us who served," Griffin said.

President Biden commemorated D-Day in Normandy on Thursday and described the state of the world on June 6, 1944, when 73,000 Americans joined Allied forces to carry out the largest amphibious invasion in military history.

Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "tyrant" for his actions in Ukraine and warned that democracy must be preserved.

"We must remember that the fact that they were heroes here that day does not absolve us of what we have to do today," Biden said. "Democracy is never guaranteed. Every generation must preserve it, defend it and fight for it. That’s the test of the ages."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.