Joy Behar implies Trump was going to sell classified docs: 'Follow the money'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joy Behar speculated to her fellow hosts in Tuesday's episode of "The View" on ABC that former President Trump was going to sell classified documents for financial gain, telling them to "follow the money."

The FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to purportedly retrieve classified documents is still a hotly debated issue weeks later. Hosts on "The View" justified the raid and condemned the former president in their first episode since going on summer hiatus.

"The main thing about it, I’ve been hearing about this for a month now, you say, ‘What is his intention? What was he going to do with those documents?’ You know, always follow the money with Trump," Behar said to her co-hosts, appearing to imply he was going to sell them. "You know, didn’t he just bury his ex-wife on his golf course so he could get a tax break?"

Behar was referring to how Trump buried his ex-wife Ivana at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. She was reportedly laid to rest in a location not too far from the main clubhouse, but out of sight of golfers at the first tee.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SAYS BIDEN SPEECH SLAMMING TRUMP, ‘MAGA REPUBLICANS’ WAS ‘NOT POLITICAL'

Later in the same episode, Behar slammed Trump’s supporters, saying they are too "sensitive" after being condemned by President Biden.

"This MAGA crowd is so sensitive. They’re so sensitive. The liberals were called snowflakes, meanwhile they have the nooses ,they’re saying, ‘Kill Mike Pence,’ they’re the ones with the guns going to kill congresspeople, and when you say one thing about them: ‘they’re divisive,’" Behar saod.

She then suggested Biden is having success as a bipartisan uniter.

BIDEN SAYS 'MAGA REPUBLICANS' THREATEN DEMOCRACY AS HE AND DEMS CRANK UP ANTI-TRUMP RHETORIC AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

"I mean first of all, Joe Biden, let me remind people that he’s getting bipartisan passing of veterans health care, infrastructure, gun safety, Covid relief and climate change, he cares about red states because a lot of red states are under water," she claimed. "So you have somebody who cares about everybody, how is that divisive? They will twist and [Trump]’ll twist everything around so everything comes back to him."

Behar was not the only news figure to speculate Trump has nefarious plans for the allegedly classified documents.

Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former president in an August appearance on MSNBC. "He’s gonna use it as a ‘get out of jail free’ card. It’s a way to extort America," Cohen suggested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cohen imitated his idea of Trump’s mindset being "to turn around to say, ‘If you put me in jail … I will have my loyal supporters who you do not know who has copies of information that may have been’ —again, this is my conjecture — ‘that I would take those documents, I will release them to Iran, to China, to North Korea, to Russia, and you know what? You want to take me down, I’ll take the whole country down!’"