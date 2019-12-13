Expand / Collapse search
Joy Behar acknowledges Hunter Biden benefited from 'nepotism': 'Call it what it is'

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
Gaetz: Hard to believe Burisma hired Hunter Biden with his drug problems

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz targets Joe Biden's son during the House Judiciary Committee markup hearing on impeachment articles, questioning why Burisma hired Hunter Biden considering his issues with substance abuse.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar criticized Republican attacks on Hunter Biden but acknowledged on Friday that the former vice president's son benefited from nepotism.

"The Burisma thing is nepotism," Behar said, referring to the Ukrainian firm where the younger Biden worked. "And let's just call it what it is. It's just nepotism."

The co-hosts were discussing how, during an impeachment hearing, Republicans focused on Hunter Biden and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., even referenced his drug use. According to co-host Meghan McCain, that was inappropriate, but it was fair game to talk about his Burisma connections.

Behar added, however, that President Trump's White House was also guilty of nepotism.

"It's all over the White House," she said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin added: "The one thing that no one's talking about is the fact that Ivanka Trump -- after taking a role in the White House -- got all of these Chinese patents for things that she had been begging to get before she got into the White House."

Behar also argued that former Vice President Joe Biden should start playing the "aggrieved father card."

"I think he needs to go out there and really shame them ... he has lost two children -- Joe Biden has. He has one son left and these shameless people are attacking his son, the one boy that he loves still, that he has to go home to at night," she said.

