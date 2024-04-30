Joy Behar fears anti-Israel campus unrest will help Trump win election

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Tuesday that the anti-Israel protests would put former President Trump back in the White House and told young voters, "you don't replace dissatisfaction with a dictatorship."

While discussing Trump's interview with Time Magazine, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin warned that President Biden and his predecessor were "neck-in-neck" in the polls. Behar said it was "very scary" that Trump could be elected to the presidency again.

"A lot of these kids who are protesting, I think that they don’t understand, because they're saying that kids, 26-years-old and under, are not feeling President Biden… And this type of protest that we talk about, we talked about it yesterday, I think that that will put Trump right back into the White House. So they better be careful what they want. Because this is the generation that’s going to lose their abortion rights and their voting rights. They’re the ones to be worried. You don’t replace dissatisfaction with a dictatorship," Behar said.

On Monday, the co-hosts discussed the student protests against Israel that have taken over several college campuses in the U.S.

Co-host Ana Navarro similarly warned on Monday that protesters considering sitting out the 2024 election should be "careful."

"The only thing I want to remind Americans, though, as they’re protesting is, you know, and we heard it. We’ve heard it. We've heard them call Joe Biden a genocidal assassin and all sorts of things. There is not one group that anybody is protesting over that will be better off under Donald Trump. So be very careful that you don’t cut off your nose to spite your face by not showing up to vote in November," she said.

While co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin condemned the protests that have descended into chaos and have resulted in canceled classes and graduations, Whoopi Goldberg said the media was only focused on "clickbait."

"Part of our problem is the media takes what is the best clickbait. So, you see the same posters or you see the same people, but you don't see the folks who are doing peaceful stuff and saying, 'here's what we want to do.' I would caution the media to be very careful about what they're doing, and how they're handling this, because what they seem to be doing is pushing a narrative that people are pushing against, which students are pushing against, which I'm thrilled to see, because I like when students get mad and say, ‘we want a change made,’" she said.

The anti-Israel protests across college campuses have resulted in hundreds of arrests and suspensions.

Columbia University officials warned student protesters on Tuesday that those currently occupying Hamilton Hall, an academic building on campus, will "face expulsion."

In a message emphasizing that the top priority for the university is safety, school officials said the anti-Israel protests will not be allowed to disrupt the work of the university in violation of school policies.

University spokesman Ben Chang said in a statement that protesters were warned their actions violated university policies and that participants were given multiple opportunities to leave peacefully.

Anyone who respected university policies would be allowed to finish the school year, according to Chang. Those that did not have now been suspended.

"Those students will be restricted from all academic and recreational spaces and may only access their individual residence. Seniors will be ineligible to graduate," he said. "This is about responding to the actions of the protesters, not their cause."

