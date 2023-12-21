Joy Behar crushed on social media for Trump Colorado Supreme Court rhetoric: 'The law must defeat him'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar faced intense backlash on social media after suggesting President Biden may lose the 2024 election if former President Donald Trump is not defeated via legal intervention.

On Tuesday, former presidential candidate and Congressman Joe Walsh posted a "take no one will like" on X. Walsh admitted that while he personally believes Trump committed insurrection, he finds the 14th Amendment "insurrection ban" vague, untested and likely to be overturned by The United States Supreme Court.

He also predicted that the Colorado Supreme Court decision would strengthen Trump politically and stressed the "best and only" way to defeat the former president is at the ballot box.

Behar disagreed and offered her own position on social media.

LIBERAL JOURNALISTS HAIL REMOVING TRUMP FROM COLORADO BALLOT AS A WIN FOR DEMOCRACY: ‘CLEAR AS DAY’

"Joe, the ballot box can't compete with the third party candidates who will take votes from Joe Biden. And let us not forget the electoral college. The law must defeat him," she replied.

Her comment on the Colorado Supreme Court controversy and the upcoming 2024 election was not well received online, with many surmising Behar's perspective would undermine democracy and only serve to bolster Trump further.

"'Save democracy by using the courts to eliminate a candidate!' — is an odd take," one user wrote.

Another claimed that the types of arguments and rationales used by Behar would inevitably "drive voters into the arms" of Trump.

"I love it when you people expose who you are. You are everything you fear in Trump," another user chimed in. "Keep posting. It builds the #WalkAway movement. Thanks again. It was people like you that made me dig deeper and see the lies."

TURLEY DEEPLY TROUBLED BY COLORADO BARRING TRUMP FROM BALLOT: COULD BE 'INCREDIBLY DESTABILIZING'

Others compared her to a fascist and claimed Behar was everything she accused Trump of being.

Behar's tweet about the former president is a far cry from comments she previously made about the potential for another Trump presidency.

"DeSantis is what they call a dweeb. And Trump is the one who needs to get the nomination, because then the Democrats will win. He's a two-time loser already. Hellooooo! Loser!" Behar said in March.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court decided in a 4-3 decision to ban Trump's name from being on the state ballot for 2024. Several Republicans, including Trump's rivals for the presidential primary, came out against this decision, referring to it as an attack on democracy.

However, the decision has been hailed by some in the media as a legitimate legal solution to keep Trump from returning to office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP