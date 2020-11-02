Joy Behar urges Fauci to 'quit' after Trump teases his ousting: 'Become a media darling' on TV

"The View" co-host Joy Behar offered Dr. Anthony Fauci some career advice following President Trump teasing that the infectious disease expert may be ousted from his administration.

"Fauci needs to quit. Get off of Trump's bandwagon all together," Behar said during Monday's show.

During a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Fla., on Sunday night, Trump expressed frustration over the media's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, which remained prominent in the news due to a recent surge in cases.

His comments prompted chants of “Fire Fauci!” from the crowd.

“Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump responded. "I appreciate the advice."

On Monday, Behar began by mocking the Trump rallygoers.

"These people chant more than a swami I used to date," she joked.

“Here’s the thing with Fauci and the tone-deafness and stupidity of Trump," she continued. "Number one, I was a civil servant, OK. You can’t fire a civil servant so easily, alright? It’s impossible. But I would say he'd be doing Fauci a favor if he could fire him.

"Fauci needs to quit. Get off of Trump's bandwagon all together and go on television, become the media darling at CNN, MSNBC, and I bet they’ll put you on at Fox. And then we'll just listen to him like that, OK? That to me is the answer to this problem. Get out now while you can, Anthony."

