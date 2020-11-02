‘The View’ blasts Texas Trump supporters who followed Biden bus as ‘bigots and racists’

ABC’s “The View” condemned Trump supporters who surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway, calling them “bigots and racists” on Monday, while maintaining that Democrats haven’t caused any chaos and simply participate in peaceful protests.

People in several trucks formed a so-called “Trump Train,” waving flags and honking horns while surrounding the bus as it traveled down Interstate 35, bound from San Antonio to Austin, videos show.

Biden campaign officials said afterward that they feared the Trump devotees might run their bus off the road and the FBI is investigating the situation, according to the Texas Tribune.

Trump retweeted a screenshot of the FBI’s statement and said, “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat-run cities and hurting our people!”

The situation irked “The View” panelists and Whoopi Goldberg declared the president is lucky that nobody was killed.

“I haven’t seen any Biden flags trapping anybody, I haven’t seen any of it,” Goldberg said. “Am I crazy?”

Joy Behar said,” You don’t see Biden people doing that. Biden’s protesters are tear-gassed, as a matter of fact.”

Behar dismissed claims that the “Trump Train” was escorting the bus and complained about Trump supporters who have rallied near her home.

“I saw a bunch of those caravans in my area here a couple of weeks ago, they tied up traffic all along this highway, it’s a big street it’s not really a highway, honking their horns, hundreds and hundreds of them, stopping traffic,” Behar said.

“They’re honking and screaming about Trump and chanting this and that… these people need to get themselves together on this and what’s going on here or we’re going to have a lot of violence in this country.”

Meanwhile, businesses and retailers across the country have begun boarding up their storefront windows and taking other security measures in anticipation of potential unrest on or around Election Day as many cities remain on edge following a summer of widespread riots and mayhem.

Business owners are preparing for a possible repeat of the violent riots and looting seen over the summer in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as well as the decision not to charge officers in connection to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky.

The precautions come during one of the most contentious presidential elections in recent memory. Clashes between supporters of President Trump and those siding with Joe Biden or Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly played out in nationwide demonstrations.

Many cast blame on Democrats, as violent groups such as Antifa openly express their hatred for Trump. However, the liberal media regularly dismisses the violence and maintains that the Democratic-led protests are largely peaceful.

When asked about the bus situation, Sunny Hostin said, “Trump has emboldened bigots and racists to come out from under their rocks.”

