WATCH: NBC correspondent's Syria report gets interrupted on live TV by her young son

NBC correspondent Courtney Kube had an unexpected guest weigh in during her live report on the situation in Syria Wednesday.

"Their concern is that they want to have Kurdish ..." Kube said before her young son interrupted, having apparently walked into NBC News' Washington studio and approached the desk where she was sitting.

Kube then smiled and offered up an explanation for the interruption to viewers.

WATCH: CHILDREN CONFRONT JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON WHY HE PAINTED HIS FACE BROWN

"Sorry, my kids are here," she said, while her son could be seen reaching up to grab her arm.

The youngster then could be heard saying "mommy" as Kube continued to deliver her report.

"Live television," she said with a smile.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The awkward moment quickly received rave reviews on Twitter.

"Working mom's [sic] often have to take their kids to work with them, good on you Courtney for handling it with style," one user wrote.

"What viewers don't know is that @ckubeNBC was up late last night & early this morning reporting on the Syria developments. #RockStar," Jesse Rodriguez, MSNBC's Director of Booking, tweeted.