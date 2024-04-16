Journalist present at 'anti-war' conference recalls chilling reaction to Iran bombing Israel: Visibly 'elated'

A journalist who was present at an "anti-war" meet-up in Chicago recalled the chilling reactions of the group after learning that Iran had attacked Israel over the weekend.

Olivia Reingold, a staff writer for the Free Press, attended the conference Saturday where she said an organizer of the event taught members chants in Farsi translating to "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

After learning that Iran launched a barrage of more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel, the group erupted into cheers and applause. Reingold said on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that they were visibly "elated" as chants of "Hands off Iran" broke out.

"Twelve days ago, Israel brazenly hit an Iranian embassy compound in Syria, violating international law again… and Iran has just responded about 30 minutes ago," the speaker told the group, according to video.

"In addition, there are reports of drones having been fired on Israel from Yemen and Iraq as well," the man said.

Again, the room erupted in cheers.

"At first, this man, he kind of stumbles up to the mic, and he wipes sweat from his forehead, and I think he is going to say, like, someone has died or something," Reingold told Fox News host Steve Doocy. "But then he reveals that missiles are headed towards Israel, and the crowd erupts in cheers. People were elated and the chant that you heard spontaneously broke out after he was done speaking."

The group included members of March on DNC 2024 and Anti-War Chicago.

The man speaking also called on the group to take action, saying that "this country and the world needs us," adding the United States is going to "'defend' the criminal Israeli state."

"We have to assume the United States is going to try to retaliate against Iran," he said. "Our anti-war movement, all of the anti-war communities here, all of the Palestine support coalitions here, must be ready immediately to be out in the streets and to stop the U.S. from expanding this war on Iran."

In video footage of the event, those in attendance were heard booing at the notion the United States was going to get involved and defend Israel.

Reingold said they repeatedly referred to President Biden as "Genocide Joe" over his support for Israel, adding that one woman told her the "real enemy" is the United States and Israel.

"That’s right, and she described countries like Yemen and Syria as part of the arc of resistance, and as she told me this, she was just beaming, just grinning," Reingold recalled.

A banner behind the speaker's podium referenced the group's effort to disrupt the 2024 DNC this summer in protest of Biden's foreign policy positions. Reingold said the group spent a large part of the day discussing details for their planned event.

"People showed up at 8 a.m. on a Saturday, stayed there all day until 5 p.m., and they were getting into details like how many porta-potties should we reserve and their plans for camping out in Union Park," she said.

IDF spokesman RAdm. Daniel Hagari said Iran fired 170 drones, more than 30 cruise missiles and more than 120 ballistic missiles toward Israel on Saturday.

Out of the hundreds of launches, only a "few" crossed into Israel and caused "minor damages" at the Nevatim Airbase, according to the IDF.

