The Ingraham Angle

Jordan Peterson breaks down 'Daniel Penny Effect,' torches liberal mindset of treating criminals as 'victims'

Critics warn Daniel Penny prosecution could stop bystanders from trying to help crime victims

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
Jordan Peterson dissects the 'Daniel Penny Effect' Video

Jordan Peterson dissects the 'Daniel Penny Effect'

Dr. Jordan Peterson analyzes whether the Daniel Penny case will influence how people step in to help others in the future on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Author and psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson analyzed the influence of the "Daniel Penny Effect" on people's willingness to put themselves at risk to help others following Penny being found not guilty in New York

"I think that's a good example of someone acting in accordance with his character," Peterson said of Daniel Penny, a 26-year-old Marine veteran and architecture student who confronted a 30-year-old homeless man with schizophrenia who barged onto the train shouting death threats while high on a type of synthetic marijuana known as K2.

"It's dangerous to interfere in a violent situation and you have to be a bit of a hero to do it and obviously Penny is in that category and that's something that's deeply characteristic of him," Peterson told "The Ingraham Angle." 

CRITICS WARN OF 'DANIEL PENNY EFFECT’ AFTER WOMAN BURNED ALIVE ON NYC SUBWAY CAR AS BYSTANDERS WATCHED

Jordan Peterson on Fox News

Author and psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson analyzed the influence of the "Daniel Penny Effect" on people's willingness to put themselves at risk to help others. (Fox News)

Penny was found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Peterson spoke about the "Daniel Penny Effect" as a result of Penny's treatment by the justice system in New York City. He argued that while he does not believe that people will act substantially different as a result of Penny's case, he still said the the political left in the U.S. wrongly believes in the "victim status of criminals." 

"That's a very bad idea. … It's not true. There are plenty of people who are in dire socioeconomic straits who aren't criminal," Peterson said.

"The comments about the Daniel Penny case are relevant… with regards to a critique of the left insofar as the left treats people as victims," he continued. "But they're not relevant, I think in that the Daniel Penny affair will have very little effect in the medium or long term on people's proclivity to help." 

DANIEL PENNY FOUND NOT GUILTY IN SUBWAY CHOKEHOLD TRIAL

Daniel Penny arrives at court in New York City for the trial in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on a New York City Subway car

Daniel Penny, a 26-year-old Marine veteran and architecture student who confronted a 30-year-old homeless man with schizophrenia who barged onto the train shouting death threats. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

"That's what happens when you treat criminals like they're victims," Peterson said.

"Criminals are rational actors, by and large, and they take risk into effect as we've seen in California with the waves of shoplifting emerging after the California government so foolishly decided that any shoplifting under $1,000 wouldn't be prosecuted," he said. "Anyone with a criminal bent is going to feel that that's a field day." 

"The best thing that governments can do is increase the probability that criminals will actually suffer the consequence of their actions and stop treating them as if they're victims," Peterson said. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.