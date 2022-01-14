Biden admin ‘reckless’ regarding court matters, Jonathan Turley says

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley shared his observations on "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday night regarding the Biden administration’s approach to legal matters, particularly cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Turley specifically referred to the high court’s rejection this week of an OSHA coronavirus vaccine mandate for large businesses, which the justices rejected. He said White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s characterization of the mandate as a "workaround" to push the policy through was particularly damaging to the White House case.

The Biden administration managed to win approval for a vaccine mandate applying only to health care workers but Turley argued the administration came close to losing that battle too.

JONATHAN TURLEY: This was a real close shave. They came within one vote of losing both cases and if this is the outcome that some of us predicted -- because you could tell that Kavanaugh and Roberts did not feel as strongly about this case.

One of the reasons is that this was what’s called ‘conditional federal spending,’ and in their view, Congress gave these facilities money and they can require a health protection as a result – and they just felt that nexus was close enough.

But ultimately, I think what is happening here with the administration is they’re adding to a rather long list of losses in federal courts.

You know, they lost the moratorium on evictions, they were repeatedly found to have engaged in racial discrimination in the use of federal farm funds, they lost on immigration policy.

These are all very significant losses for any administration. And I think it shows a bit of a reckless attitude toward litigation.

["A radicalism!" Ingraham interjected. "It shows a radicalism in policy, that they kind of go as radical as possible. They twist arms to get stuff done and then the court has to come in and say, ‘Not so fast.’ I mean, this is what’s happened on multiple occasions, as you just said."]

