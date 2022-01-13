Supreme Court ruling a 'reprieve' for the millions of Americans whose livelihoods were at risk: Dhillon

Center for American Liberty CEO and civil rights attorney Harmeet Dhillon praised the Supreme Court's decision to block President Biden’s vaccine mandate on large businesses, calling it a "reprieve" for the millions of American workers whose livelihoods were on the line.

"This is a very important ruling and it is indeed a reprieve for the millions of Americans who work for employers who do not wish to impose this mandate on their workers," Dhillon, who personally represented a client in the case, told Tucker Carlson.

DHILLON PREDICTS SPLIT SCOTUS RULING ON BIDEN VACCINE MANDATES

Thursday's decision undercuts Biden's attempt to federalize the private workforce, but not everyone is off the hook, Dhillon said.

"If you work for an employer who already is imposing a mandate based on their own initiative or because of the state rule imposing such a mandate, then you’re in a completely different situation," she said.

As predicted, the High Court issued a split ruling, voting to overturn the OSHA vaccine regulations on businesses with over 100 employees, while upholding the requirement for health care workers institutions or facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

"10 million health care workers do need to get vaccinated if they wish to keep their jobs which is really unfortunate, given the massive shortage that we have of healthcare workers right now in our hospitals," Dhillon said.

"What this is showing us, is that right now we have a 3:1 in terms of the federal mandates President Biden has tried to push," she continued. "Three of them have been struck down so far. Only the one today with health care workers, which I disagree with, that has gone forward."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for existing mandates imposed by mayors and governors locally, Dhillon said, "It’s going to run that way if legislators of both parties don’t step forward and stop it.

"In states like California, New York, Illinois, other states like that, they’ve been willing to sort of sit back and let the governors take the heat," she told Carlson.

"Now we’re two years into this thing…this is a scary situation. We have unelected judges and in some cases unelected health officials in cities who are imposing regulations that govern a significant portion of our economy. This is not a democratic or even a Republican system of government anymore."