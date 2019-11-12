Jonathan Morris: Kanye West suffered ‘huge financial loss’ before finding God

Rap legend and fashion icon Kanye West's religious phenomenon began in 2017 with a "call from God" during a hospital stay in France, Fox News religion analyst Jonathan Morris shared.

Morris recently attended one of the much-hyped "Sunday Services" held by the rapper, in which he detailed his journey to finding God after he suffered a "huge financial loss" that led to a "breakdown."

"He was in the hospital ... when Kim Kardashian got robbed in Paris, and nobody knew about this, but he had a huge loss financially in some big deal he was doing, and he basically had a breakdown," Morris explained on Fox Nation's "After the Show Show."

"This global celebrity who apparently had it all – fame, fortune, talent, beauty – was at a breaking point," wrote Morris in a recent op-ed.

After checking himself into the hospital in France for "exhaustion," West felt a "call from God to start a church."

"From that hospital room, West emerged with a conviction that God was calling him to start a church. His aides explained to him that this was not possible because he wasn’t a pastor, but West felt differently," Morris explained. "He ... pressed on, adjusting his original understanding of building a church to the more informal, hybrid gathering he has now pitched as a “Sunday Service Experience,” with guest preachers and more."

JONATHAN MORRIS ON WHAT HE SAW AT KANYE WEST'S SUNDAY SERVICE

The husband of Kim Kardashian, who has praised President Trump and criticized the Democratic Party, recently released his long-awaited "Jesus Is King" gospel-rap album, which quickly rose to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Receiving praise from Christian artists and evangelical leaders alike, the newly "born-again" Christian wrote an anthem about family values and Chick-fil-A in "Closed on Sunday," and rapped about his conversion and hosting "Sunday Service" events in "God Is."

Following the release of his album, West said he plans to stop using vulgar words in his music and that he is working on a "Sunday Service album" called "Jesus Is Born" to be released on Christmas Day.

KANYE WEST AND THE SAVY SELF PROMOTION OF 'SUNDAY SERVICES'

"Music is my job," West said. "That's why I'm putting out the album. Serving God in everything that I can do is my job. That's why I'm here. That's why I'm on the planet, to be in service and in fear, love, and service to God."

Some were quick to question West's newfound interest in religion, but Morris said he found his faith to be "genuine."

"He sings, and you definitely know that he loves the Lord, but I mean, when you hear these lyrics, that's not something you can just make up. He believes this," "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt agreed.

Discussing his experience at a recent Sunday Service with over 17,000 attendees, Morris said West had invited two guest preachers, but that he did not preach himself.

KANYE WEST'S 'JESUS IS KING' SCORES NO. 1

"That kind of convinced me too that he's genuine," Morris said. "He realized 'I'm not a pastor,' and also it's not just about him. He was just there, singing and dancing but he had two preachers...explaining in a very basic way what the Christian message of salvation is."

"I loved it," Morris added.

Morris also said that the service attracted "unaffiliated young people who left super inspired."

The "Fox & Friends" hosts applauded West's ability to reach young people in search of a spiritual awakening by creating a the service to fuse "gospel, rap and God."

"If that's what it takes to get them through the door, then absolutely," host Steve Doocy said.

Later in the segment, Morris questioned whether Kim Kardashian was "holding at a different stage in her faith journey" than her husband. His comments come just days after West reportedly requested that Kardashian dress more modestly, taking issue with her revealing outfits.

To see Morris's full remarks and for more on his experience at West's Sunday Service, join Fox Nation and watch "After the Show Show" today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.