Legendary comedian shreds anti-Israel college students at Columbia: ‘You’re supposed to be smart’

Jewish actor and comedian Jon Lovitz called out the anti-Israeli agitators who continue to participate in raucous protests at Columbia University and other college campuses throughout the country.

In a post on X, Lovitz questioned the intelligence of the students at these rallies, which exploded on the university campus about a week ago. He also accused the student demonstrators of being pawns of their left-wing professors.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member posted on Monday, "To the students at @Columbia, and any other students at colleges across the United States, blocking Jewish kids from entering the school to go to class: You're supposed to be smart. You're blaming your 18 year old classmates from the US for the actions of the government of Israel?"

"What the hell are you being taught?" the comedian asked, adding, "Think logically and quit being sheep & being used by your professors."

Lovitz’s appeal to the protesters went viral on the social media platform, receiving over one million views, and thousands of comments of support.

Jewish actor and comedian Michael Rapaport showed support for Lovitz’s post, re-sharing it and commenting, "LOUDER."

Conservative author Carmine Sabia, wrote, "This is decades of liberal indoctrination on college campuses. We are watching 1930s Germany happen here in the United States. But no for certain this was created by the progressive agenda. It starts with anti-Americanism."

The protests at Columbia began when agitators initially formed an encampment — setting up tents and refusing to leave — on the campus last Wednesday. The protesters have marched in and around the campus demanding the school lose affiliations with groups that support Israel amid its war with Hamas in Gaza.

Throughout the course of ongoing demonstrations, NYPD have arrested over 100 protesters. Concurrent protests at NYU led to the arrest of 133 demonstrators who clashed with police on Monday night, some of them having thrown bottles at NYPD officers.

Following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, Lovitz weighed in on the antisemitism he has experienced in his own life in Hollywood.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in November, the comedian mentioned that the antisemitism he saw in the industry came from other Jewish people.

"And I've just had others where people say to me antisemitic stuff, and they're Jewish and in show business, and it's disgusting," he said. Elsewhere, he noted he has never experienced antisemitism from any of his non-Jewish friends in Hollywood," calling the notion, "very weird."

