Joey Jones relives, marks 10th anniversary of his 'Alive Day' in new Fox Nation special

When U.S. Marine Johnny “Joey” Jones lost both his legs to an improvised explosive device (IED) 10 years ago, he didn't know how he'd live to see another day. Now, the retired EOD technician reflects on that "surreal" time in a new Fox Nation special "Alive Day: Johnny Joey Jones."

On Aug. 6, 2010, Jones, then 23, and two other bomb technicians, Staff Sgt. Eric Chir and Cpl. Daniel Greer, received a tip from a local Afghan who found an unexploded IED at a nearby roadside. As the men rushed to clear civilians from the area, Jones took a step in the wrong direction, triggering an explosion. He understood immediately that his life would be changed forever.

"I had seen this happen in front of me. I had responded to similar instances and you understand when a bomb goes off underneath you are probably not going to survive intact," Jones recalled on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday.

"My first reaction was to try to put tourniquets on, [but] my arm was burnt so bad, I couldn't reach the tourniquet," he said. "I realized my own situation ... but there were people around me that needed help."

Jones said he remembered "going through shock" and was frustrated that he was "not as coherent as I wanted," which prevented him from helping other Marines injured in the explosion. Greer sustained brain damage and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital

The Fox Nation special celebrates what will forever be known to Jones as his "Alive Day," featuring first-hand accounts from Marine Brigadier General Ben Watson and others who served alongside Jones at the time of the incident.

" I learned things in making this I didn’t know about that day," Jones said.

At one point in the series, Watson reflects on a "stunning" conversation he had with Jones moments after the explosion, which he said directly "speaks to the heart and character of ... Sergeant Jones."

"I was kneeling next to him in the dirt next to his stretcher. I had a hand on him and [was] just talking to him," Watson recalled. "He just said 'Sir, I’m so sorry I let you down,' which at the time was kind of stunning. It wasn’t something I expected ... at a time when he is not even sure is he going to make it through the helicopter ride, all his thoughts are with of rest of us."

Jones embarked on a long road to recovery as he navigated the challenges of adjusting to his new life. A decade later, he is sharing his story and reflecting on "the day I stayed alive" in the hope of inspiring Americans everywhere with his unwavering positivity and commitment to his country.

"It’s kind of surreal but it’s also really amazing to relive that day and see the reaction on people’s faces with our Fox Nation special," he said.

