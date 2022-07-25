John Rich on 'Outnumbered': Joe Biden pulled off 'quite a feat' uniting America against his policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country singer John Rich said on "Outnumbered" Monday that President Biden has, as promised, united Americans, but they are united against his agenda which has led to inflation and high gas prices.

FORMER OBAMA ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY SUMMERS WARNS OF ‘VERY HIGH LIKELIHOOD’ FOR RECESSION

JOHN RICH: What he's done has stepped so far outside the bounds of political differences that now it's hitting everybody on daily things that they deal with. Gas prices don't care if you're a Democrat or Republican. When you go and buy a dozen eggs and you're like, ‘how much are these eggs?’ And then you're going to Costco and going, 'You know what? I'm going to buy the big bulk stuff.' That affects everybody, too. So, listen, he said he was going to bring unity. I saw the poll earlier this month that said, was it 88% of Americans said that we're on the wrong track in this country. That's quite a feat to get 88% of Americans to agree on anything. But Joe did it. Good job, Joe. He did bring unity, and now we're unified that we don't like what's going on.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: