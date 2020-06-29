Kennedy slams Roberts over ruling on Louisiana abortion law: 'He flip-flopped like a banked catfish'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., blasted Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Monday after the court struck down a Louisiana law requiring individuals who perform abortions at clinics to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

"The chief justice today joined with four liberals on the court to strike down the Louisiana statute," Kennedy told host Martha MacCallum. "Four years ago in a case out of Texas, same statute, same issue, the chief justice voted with the conservatives. Today, he voted with the liberals. He changed his vote. He flip-flopped. He flip-flopped like a banked catfish."

"This is why so many people think that our federal courts, our federal judges, have become nothing but politicians in robes," added Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Kennedy also slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "immature" and "sophomoric" Monday for implying that President Trump has been blackmailed by the Russian government.

"You know, you can only be young once, but you can always be immature," Kennedy told "The Story." "The speaker has made a number of sophomoric observations like that, and I think we just have to ignore her."

On Sunday, Pelosi responded to a New York Times report that Moscow had offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill American troops in Afghanistan by telling ABC's "This Week" that she did not know "what the Russians have on the president politically, personally, financially or whatever it is."

"This is as bad as it gets," she added. "And yet the president will not confront the Russians on this score."

Kennedy said he was skeptical of the Times report, telling MacCallum that "we have no indication, no evidence that the story is accurate."

"I don't know what the facts are here. Everybody is getting all lathered up over a story that appeared in The New York Times," he said. "We all know, any person knows, that The New York Times hates Republicans. The New York Times would support a dead raccoon over a Republican if the raccoon had a 'D' behind its name."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.