Sen. Kennedy: Manchin understands that ending the filibuster will 'blow up the Senate'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Friday that despite heavy criticism from the media and Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., understands that ending the filibuster will "blow up the Senate."

FAR-LEFT DEMOCRAT BLASTS MANCHIN FOR OPPOSITION TO FOR THE PEOPLE ACT: HE'S 'THE NEW MITCH MCCONNELL'

JOHN KENNEDY: Senator Manchin—they’ve hit him with everything but a chair. They’ve called him every name in the book. They haven’t started talking about his Momma yet, but they probably will. Here’s what I think is going on. The leadership of the Democratic Party took a hard left and kept driving…

My experience with Joe is he’s intelligent. He exercises power maturely and he understands that if we get rid of the filibuster, it will blow up the Senate. You don’t think the minority party, in this case, Republicans, if Schumer gets rid of the filibuster are just gonna go quietly into that good night. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

