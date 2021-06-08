Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Kennedy: Manchin understands that ending the filibuster will 'blow up the Senate'

Joe Manchin recently expressed his reasons for wanting to maintain the filibuster in the West Virginia Gazette

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
John Kennedy: Manchin understands that if we get rid of the filibuster it will ‘blow up the Senate’Video

John Kennedy: Manchin understands that if we get rid of the filibuster it will ‘blow up the Senate’

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., reacts to Democratic and media criticism of Joe Manchin on ‘Fox & Friends’

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Friday that despite heavy criticism from the media and Democrats, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., understands that ending the filibuster will "blow up the Senate."

FAR-LEFT DEMOCRAT BLASTS MANCHIN FOR OPPOSITION TO FOR THE PEOPLE ACT: HE'S 'THE NEW MITCH MCCONNELL'

JOHN KENNEDY: Senator Manchin—they’ve hit him with everything but a chair. They’ve called him every name in the book. They haven’t started talking about his Momma yet, but they probably will. Here’s what I think is going on. The leadership of the Democratic Party took a hard left and kept driving…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

My experience with Joe is he’s intelligent. He exercises power maturely and he understands that if we get rid of the filibuster, it will blow up the Senate. You don’t think the minority party, in this case, Republicans, if Schumer gets rid of the filibuster are just gonna go quietly into that good night. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

John Kennedy: VP Harris’ negotiating billions with Guatemalan president is like ‘giving whiskey and car keys to a teenager’Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.