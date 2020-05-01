Sen. Kennedy on 'unsustainable' coronavirus shutdowns: People will stop complying if economy collapses

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. John Kennedy believes that since the coronavirus pandemic became a serious issue in the United States, the states and governors have “essentially been running the economy.”

“What could possibly go wrong? It’s been a 'Nightmare on Elm Street',” the Republican Louisiana senator told “Hannity" Thursday night.

FOX NEWS TO HOST VIRTUAL TOWN HALL FOCUSED ON MENTAL HEALTH EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Kennedy said that though the shutdown is understandable, it is not sustainable because the economy is going to “collapse" unless businesses can reopen and people can go back to work.

“At least, the people in my state [Louisiana], the people are going to stop complying,” Kennedy said. “My governor has said that he’s not going to make a decision until May 15th. I respect that, but he hasn’t been able to convince the people of Louisiana.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

The backlash to governors' broad lockdown orders have been growing across the United States, including in Michigan, where dozens of protesters, some of whom were armed, gathered Thursday inside the state Capitol building to voice their opposition to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, with tensions high as lawmakers were poised to debate an extension of an emergency and disaster declaration.

Whitmer claimed she had the emergency authority regardless of what state lawmakers did.

Thursday's rally came as some people living in Michigan have continued to demand Whitmer roll back her stay-at-home order in an effort to reopen the state's economy and allow residents to resume daily activities. Last week, she extended the mandate through May 15 but loosened some restrictions beginning Friday.

Kennedy said that many of his constituents in Louisiana are “opening up” their businesses because they can't afford to stay closed indefinitely.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Many Louisianians and many Americans can’t earn a living behind a laptop," he said. "Many of us don’t live in the Hamptons and eat quinoa summer salads."

Fox News' Teny Sahakian contributed to this report.