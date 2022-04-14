Sen. Kennedy: Biden administration is run by 'woke-ers'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said the Biden administration has been the "perfect example of ineptitude" Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"First, the president blamed inflation on COVID, and then he blamed it on greedy businesswomen and greedy businessmen. And then the president said inflation is caused by unemployment, and now he's saying Putin did it," Kennedy told host Laura Ingraham.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the White House tried to claim tomorrow that inflation originated in a bat. But the truth is that President Biden has no one else to plausibly blame but himself, and all the American people know."

The White House "mismanaged" on coronavirus, immigration, crime, Afghanistan, and inflation, he said.

"But it's worth asking why," he said. Kennedy suggested the Biden administration is being run by the radical Left.

"I think the answer to that is clear too: The Biden administration has embraced, and is being run by, the woke-ers. It's easy to recognize the woke-ers," he said. "They hate George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head. The woke-ers also hate America, and they want to beat the crap out of it."