Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Kennedy: Biden administration is run by 'woke-ers'

He says the White House has mismanaged on almost every front

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
close
Sen. Kennedy: Woke Democrats want to destroy America Video

Sen. Kennedy: Woke Democrats want to destroy America

Sen. John Kennedy tells 'The Ingraham Angle' that most Americans trust the Biden administration like they trust a store bathroom.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said the Biden administration has been the "perfect example of ineptitude" Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"First, the president blamed inflation on COVID, and then he blamed it on greedy businesswomen and greedy businessmen. And then the president said inflation is caused by unemployment, and now he's saying Putin did it," Kennedy told host Laura Ingraham

"I wouldn't be surprised if the White House tried to claim tomorrow that inflation originated in a bat. But the truth is that President Biden has no one else to plausibly blame but himself, and all the American people know."

CNBC REPORTER REPEATS WHITE HOUSE RHETORIC CLAIMING BIDEN CAN'T TURN DOWN ‘DIAL’ ON RISING COSTS

The White House "mismanaged" on coronavirus, immigration, crime, Afghanistan, and inflation, he said.

  • Sen. John Kennedy on 'The Ingraham Angle' comments on Joe BIden white House performance inflation, COVID, afghanistan
    Image 1 of 3

    Sen. John Kennedy on 'The Ingraham Angle.' (Fox News)

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki
    Image 2 of 3

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, March 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

  • Biden delivers remarks from the White House
    Image 3 of 3

    President Biden delivers remarks at the White House, Oct. 4.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"But it's worth asking why," he said. Kennedy suggested the Biden administration is being run by the radical Left. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think the answer to that is clear too: The Biden administration has embraced, and is being run by, the woke-ers. It's easy to recognize the woke-ers," he said. "They hate George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head. The woke-ers also hate America, and they want to beat the crap out of it." 

Kennedy: The woke Democrats hate America Video

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.