John James blasts Biden's Taiwan-China gaffe: 'Cleanup on aisle 3 every day'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michigan congressional candidate John James torched the Biden administration Tuesday for their inability to fix domestic problems as the president returns home from a trip to Asia.

The Republican joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss his campaign and the need for Biden to face the issues affecting Americans before turning his attention abroad.

James is running for the Republican nomination in Michigan's 10th congressional district. James ran for the Senate in 2018 and 2020.

James said it is like "clean up on aisle three every single day in this administration" after Biden made a statement that the US will defend Taiwan if China invades, forcing the White House to quickly clarify there had been no change in official U.S. policy.

The West Point graduate said "Biden is gaslighting" by refusing to take accountability for the "botched" Afghanistan exit among other policy failures.

"This guy's foreign policy record is terrible, and he's getting us back into more issues with more gaffes. … Ineptitude is not a strategy, from foreign policy to domestic policy"

James said the Biden administration has weakened America at home and emphasized the need to fix America before lending a hand to our allies.

"We absolutely have to protect our allies, but we need to make sure that we are strong at home first, because this administration has weakened us at home, we are in a terrible position to defend our allies, where he's talking about committing U.S. troops and making sure that we can feed our troops when he can't feed our babies at home."

James concluded by stating the need for America to have strong leadership and how his experience could deliver that in Congress.

"We're moving forward to get relevant experience. Leadership. My leadership in supply chains in business will help provide more opportunities for the folks in the country and our district. And my understanding of how to keep Americans safe because I've done it before. Securing borders is what I have done before. I know how to do it and I can help."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Andrew Murray contributed to this report