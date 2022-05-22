Mothers 'stressed out right now' over formula shortage: 'It's very scary'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mothers are "stressed out right now" over the baby formula shortage and told "Fox & Friends Weekend" the issue, among others, is prompting them to head to the polls in November.

New Jersey mother-of-two Jessica Palaia, who created a Facebook page called the Formula Exchange to streamline communication among mothers regarding the shortage said on Sunday that the situation is "pretty crazy."

"I would say we’re all pretty stressed out right now," she continued.

Palaia said she "thankfully" has enough formula to last until the end of the month, but noted that a mother on the forum posted on Saturday "that she had none to last her the rest of the night."

"Thankfully we got her some to last her the end of the week… it’s very scary," she continued, highlighting the importance of the communication between mothers during this time.

Palaia provided the insight as the first baby formula flights were expected to arrive in Indiana.

In total, approximately 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of three hypoallergenic baby formulas are expected to arrive in the U.S. within the next few days.

"Operation Fly Formula" comes after President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of infant formula.

The order requires suppliers of formula manufacturers to fulfill orders from companies before other customers.

ABBOTT SAYS IT WILL BE AT LEAST TWO MONTHS BEFORE BABY FORMULA FROM SHUTTERED PLANT HITS SHELVES

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) head Dr. Robert Califf told lawmakers Thursday that Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan formula plant could be up and running by next week – though Abbott said it would take a couple of months before its product is available on shelves.

Califf said it will be "a few weeks" before supplies return to normal levels, especially in rural areas. The plant has been closed since February due to contamination issues.

Abbott is only one of four companies – including Gerber, Perrigo and Reckitt – that produce an estimated 90% of U.S. formula.

This week, the FDA eased importation requirements to relieve the situation.

In addition, the Senate approved legislation Thursday aimed at addressing the issue for families participating in a government assistance program that accounts for about half of all formula purchased in the U.S.

The House passed the bill the day before, which will go to the president's desk.

Lawmakers are also considering boosting staffing at the FDA, with a $28 million emergency spending bill.

Alex Swoyer, a mother of a six-month-old baby, who is a legal affairs reporter for The Washington Times, said on Sunday that she has been "fortunate that we use European formula."

She noted that she had "an extra supply of different formulas" that didn’t work for her daughter.

Swoyer said she posted on social media that she had extra to spare and was "inundated by messages from people."

Annie Frey, a mother and the host of The Annie Frey Show, argued on "Fox & Friends Weekend" that "the FDA should have seen this coming a long time ago," adding that the agency "should have been there" to ensure that there was enough supply, especially given the issue was "exacerbated by supply chain issues due to COVID and poor management of the transportation of goods and services into this country."

"Moms across the country right now are looking right now at who is responsible for this," she said, stressing that the situation is going to entice mothers to vote in the 2022 midterm elections.

Fox Business' Breck Dumas, Julia Musto Daniella Genovese and The Associated Press contributed to this report.