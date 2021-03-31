Joe Scarborough suggests Biden dog Major 'prepare to meet Doggy Jesus' after second biting incident

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough had some fun Wednesday at the expense of first dog Major Biden, who has been engulfed in a biting controversy at the White House.

Major, one of two German shepherds owned by the president and first lady, bit a second White House employee on Monday shortly after his return to the executive mansion following an initial incident earlier this month. The second staffer required medical attention.

Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael de Rosa confirmed the "nip" in a statement to Fox News, saying: "Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU [the White House Medical Unit] and then returned to work without injury."

While Scarborough's wife and "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski expressed sympathy for the "good boy" on Wednesday's show, Scarborough wasn't nearly as soft.

"If the dog bit two people, that dog might better get his affairs in order," Scarborough said with a chuckle, "and prepare to meet Doggy Jesus."

"Oh, stop it, Joe!" Brzezinski reacted.

"No, your dog cannot bite two people!" Scarborough exclaimed.

"He's a rescue," Brzezinski defended the White House pet. "Dogs tell the truth."

"I don't even know what that means," Scarborough reacted. "Are you saying that to the two people that Major bit ... They brought a werewolf onto the White House grounds! This is Cujo! Like Stephen King needs to write 'Cujo Goes to the White House'"

"I stand with Major," Brzezinski told her husband.

"Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist suggested that Major needs a "permanent home in Delaware" as the "best solution."

Scarborough, however, continued to suggest that the Biden dog should be put down.

"Dog Jesus, Willie. Going home," the MSNBC host grinned. "It's a killer."

Scarborough then asked Punchbowl News founder and MSNBC contributor Jake Sherman: "Should the Bidens put the dog down or not?"

"Oh, you can't make me get into this," Sherman responded. "I'm not going to be dragged into this. I'm sorry."

"Let me ask you this, Jake," Scarborough replied. "If you had a dog that bit two people, what would you do?"

"Well, if I were president, I would probably send that dog home to Delaware, probably," Sherman answered.

Brzezinski advised the Bidens to keep Major "on a leash" all day and "teach the dog manners again."

"Mika, this is rank hypocrisy," Scarborough called out his wife. "Do we really want to get into your history of rescues that bit people? They never got the second bite with you."

"There was one problem with Spice," Brzezinski acknowledged. "But otherwise-"

"And do you know where Spice is?" Scarborough shot back. "With Dog Jesus after the one bite."

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.