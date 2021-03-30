Media obsessed over Major Biden before White House pet became engulfed in biting controversy

First it was Michael Avenatti, then it was Andrew Cuomo, now Major Biden is the latest media darling to become engulfed in controversy.

Major Biden, one of two German shepherds owned by the Bidens, bit a second White House employee on Monday shortly after his return back to the White House following the first incident. The second staffer required medical attention.

First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael de Rosa confirmed the "nip" in a statement to Fox News. "Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury."

Three-year-old Major and his older sibling Champ received plenty of fanfare upon their arrival to the White House beyond the "Indogrination" that was held in honor of the presidential pets as part of the media's honeymoon welcome of the Biden presidency.

ABC's "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir called Major's White House debut a "big day for all the rescue dogs in our country" for giving such pets a national spotlight.

NBC's "Today" called Major a "trailblazer" as the first shelter dog to live at the White House.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil was thrilled to report that Champ was "enjoying" his new dog bed near the fireplace and how Major "loves running around on the South Lawn."

CNN anchor John King praised the "four-legged friends" as a "return to tradition" after President Trump went four years without having pets at the White House while his colleague John Berman joked that GOP lawmakers have already "launched an investigation into the dogs."

Daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson had some quality time with both Major and Champ during a bite-free tour of the White House with First Lady Jill Biden.

Back in November, the New York Times ran the headline in-part, "Dog People Are Loving This" and how the "news" of the pets moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was "applauded by dog owners and especially those who support animal adoption over commercial breeding."

The Daily Beast interviewed a pet psychic who alleged she had been communicating with the Biden dogs "telepathically" and say that their master will be a "great president."

NPR praised then-President-elect Biden as he was "set to restore a bipartisan norm" of presidential dogs and how Major, "in particular, has a 'wags to riches' tail."

Harper's Bazaar hailed the arrival of the "two very good boys" while Marie Claire magazine similarly welcomed the "two extremely good boys."

"If you never quite got over your dismay at Donald Trump's lack of a presidential pet... you can finally breathe a sigh of relief," Marie Claire told readers in January.

The hard-hitting journalists at The Huffington Post had an entire article dedicated to "adorable photos" of the Biden dogs while People Magazine hyped a children's book dedicated to Major and Champ.

Fox News' Morgan Phillip contributed to this report.