Joe Rogan says 'nitwits' in government 'f---ed up' by locking horns with Elon Musk

Podcaster Joe Rogan argued that members of the political establishment are in for a reckoning now that "super genius" Tesla-founder Elon Musk is reforming the system.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by Musk has canceled millions of dollars of government contracts that the administration says were a waste of taxpayer dollars. President Donald Trump also put DOGE on the hunt this Tuesday with an executive order instructing the department to coordinate with federal agencies and execute massive cuts in federal government staffing numbers.

While some Democrats have warned about Musk having access to Americans' private information and using it to personally benefit himself, Rogan mocked the idea that he would be using it to steal from them.

"’Elon's going to steal everybody's money!’" Rogan said, mocking the idea, before clarifying, "He has $400 billion. I'm telling you he's not going to steal your money. I'm telling you that's not what he's doing."

He argued instead that Musk has his eyes on the class of government employees among numerous government agencies.

"What he's doing is, he's a super genius that's been f---ed with, okay? And when you've been f---ed with by these nitwits that hide behind three-letter agencies, and you're dealing with one of the smartest people alive, and he helps Donald Trump get in office, and he goes, ‘I want to find out what kind of corruption is really around," Rogan said, jokingly warning government bureaucrats, "Well you f---ed up! You f---ed up and picked the wrong psychopath on the spectrum."

"Because he's gonna f---in’-He's gonna hunt you down," Rogan said, chuckling.

The podcast host then added, "He's gonna find out what's going on, and that's good, that's good for everybody, that's how you should be looking at this, like, ‘Wow we have a brilliant mind that is examining these really f---in’ corrupt and goofy systems and bringing in a bunch of psychopath wizards.’"

In July 2023, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) calling for Musk and the Tesla board to be investigated due to what she said was the board's "failure to address possible misappropriation of Tesla resources and conflicts of interest arising from Mr. Musk's dual role at Tesla and X – renamed from Twitter."

The senator sent another letter to the SEC last week urging the financial regulator to investigate Tesla's board of directors for conflicts of interest with Musk.

In August 2023, The Dept. of Justice announced a lawsuit against Musk's SpaceX alleging that the company "routinely discouraged asylees and refugees from applying and refused to hire or consider them, because of their citizenship status, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA)."

According to the suit, SpaceX wrongly claimed that federal laws and regulations restricted the company to only hiring U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents, also known as green card holders.

