Joe Rogan says many in the entertainment industry had privately 'thanked me for endorsing Trump'

Podcast host Joe Rogan said that many unexpected sources have privately thanked him for endorsing President-elect Trump in the 11th hour before his electoral victory.

In the wake of the election where Trump won both the electoral college and the popular vote, many have spoken about the power of podcasts in swaying the votes of young men across multiple racial groups to support Trump.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" host spoke Wednesday about how much backlash he received for criticizing Harris.

"A lot of what people say, they say it because they don’t want people to attack them. They say it because they think that if they say it, it will clear them, they’ll be OK," Rogan said. "If you say you support ‘x’ — you might not even support ‘x’ — but if you say you support ‘x,’ you’re not going to get attacked and the right people will leave you alone or agree with you and appreciate you or praise you."

Rogan then said that many creatives and groups associated with liberal movements of the past have been silent supporters of Trump.

"There’s a lot of that out there. There’s a lot of people that don’t speak their mind. Do you know many artists that have reached out to me that are like f---ing hippies, man, like artists, like musicians, comedians that thanked me for endorsing Trump because they can’t do it?" he said.

The podcast host continued, "They said they want to but they don’t want to be attacked. They can’t say it. They think the country’s going in the wrong direction. They think that this control of social media by the government, which we would have had pretty much fully if it wasn’t for Elon buying Twitter."

Rogan endorsed Trump the night before the election, citing his interview with billionaire X owner and Trump-backer Elon Musk that was released that day.

During his appearance on the podcast, Musk said that a President Kamala Harris would use the levers of government to shut down X.

On Wednesday, Rogan argued that the majority of the media being dominated by one ideology is a "dangerous precedent to set, whether it’s a right-wing government or a left-wing government and that what you see that’s happening in the U.K. where people are being imprisoned for tweets and Facebook posts. It’s f---ing crazy."

"Mind bending. The whole thing is nuts," Rogan continued. "And it’s a dangerous path that we were on. We were on that path. Trump has vowed to have free speech become a very important part of what he’s standing for, and that this censoring of information needs to stop and that we need to stop all government influence in what people have to say."