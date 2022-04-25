Joe Rogan says he gained '2 million subscribers' during cancel culture campaign to remove him from Spotify

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast giant Joe Rogan claimed his fan base only got bigger during the pressure campaign to remove him from Spotify.

In February, artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell spearheaded a movement of aging and lesser-known musicians who've pulled their music from Spotify in protest of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which has been accused by critics of spreading COVID "misinformation."

On Friday's podcast, Rogan revealed how much he actually benefited from the controversy.

"You have been put through the ringer, Joe," author and "JRE" guest Douglas Murray said. "Since we last met, they did a number on you."

"They did," Rogan responded. "It's interesting. My subscriptions went up massively. That's what crazy."

"During the height of it all, I gained 2 million subscribers," the host said.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" continues to be the most popular podcast in the country, reportedly already having an audience of over 11 million listeners.

In 2020, Rogan struck a whopping $200 million deal with Spotify to have his podcast exclusively on the platform.

The host's growing influence has been under intense scrutiny in recent years, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rogan went to war with CNN last year after several anchors described his use of ivermectin for COVID treatment as a "horse dewormer" despite its decades-long use for humans. He confronted CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who admitted to Rogan during an interview that his colleagues should not have made those claims.

Earlier this year, Neil Young launched a movement to de-platform Rogan from Spotify for hosting guests skeptical of the COVID vaccine.

Young gave Spotify an ultimatum to either choose him or Rogan. Spotify swiftly sided with Rogan.