Joe Lieberman calls out Biden's 'bizarre' commitment to Iran deal as he asks for Saudis' help with oil

Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" slammed President Biden’s "bizarre" way of addressing the energy crisis by negotiating with Iran and Saudi Arabia. The former Democratic vice presidential nominee said the Biden administration is "backed into a corner" needing help with oil from Saudi Arabia while still pursuing the Iran nuclear deal.

NEW YORK TIMES SOUNDS ALARM FOR BIDEN: 'BLEAK' POLL SHOWS 'ALARMING LEVEL OF DOUBT' FROM DEMOCRATS

JOE LIEBERMAN: So it's bizarre. And it's actually if it wasn't so serious, it would be funny because we have allowed ourselves, the US, to be backed into a corner here, and they seem to have a kind of almost religious fervor about this agreement with the Iranians going back to the Obama administration in 2015. It was a bad deal then when we gave them, the Iranians, a lot of money, billions, and they used it to invade neighboring countries and support terrorists in the Middle East and around the world. They didn't give it to their own people. …

It weakens us and our allies, and it weakens us in the eyes of our allies. So honestly, to gain the confidence of the royal family in Saudi Arabia and hopefully get them to help us more on oil prices so the inflationary impact here in the US can be softer and easier on people. And the one thing we could do that will make that happen is to say King Salman … we're giving up on the Iranians. We're with you and the Israelis and the rest of the Arab world. And let's go forward now. I don't expect that to happen, but I hope and pray it would.



