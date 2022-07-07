Democrat Khanna hits Biden energy policy, trip to Saudi Arabia: 'It makes no sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., criticized President Biden for planning to visit the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and going back on his campaign promise to make Saudi Arabia a pariah state. On "America Reports" Thursday, Khanna called out the "irony" of President Biden "begging Saudi Arabia for oil" despite the president exporting American oil to other countries including China.

REP. KHANNA: First of all, look, the crown prince MBS hacked an American journalist to death - [Jamal] Khashoggi - and there was legitimate bipartisan outrage. The president ran saying he was going to make Saudi Arabia a pariah state, that he was not going to engage MBS. They're still engaged in a brutal war in Yemen. And I don't think that he should go meet with MBS until MBS takes some accountability for the murder of the American journalist and until they bring the war to Yemen to an end. But look at the irony. We're going in begging Saudi Arabia for oil while we're exporting our own oil around the world. I mean, it makes no sense. And the Saudis are going to play us. I don't I have no confidence that the Saudis are going to do something that's actually going to bring prices down in this country.

