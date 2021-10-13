Turley: There are now serious questions about a Biden family 'influence peddling operation'

Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss a new report alleging that Hunter and Joe Biden previously held shared bank accounts. Turley said it's time for an independent special counsel to be appointed to look into the allegations.

JOE BIDEN COULD GET DRAWN INTO THE FBI PROBE INTO HIS SON HUNTER: REPORT

JONATHAN TURLEY: With these disclosures, we have accounts being used to pay both Hunter and Joe Biden and money being reimbursed to Hunter Biden from an individual associated with a company called Rosemont Seneca. Now that’s a company that has been tied to payments from China and Russia. And so this is getting more and more serious. The question is why the Justice Department hasn’t considered the appointment of a special counsel. We know there's a criminal investigation into the tax issues, possible money laundering. But there are also serious questions about whether the Biden family conducted an extensive influence-peddling operation involving not just Hunter but his uncle and potentially the president of the United States.

