Joe Concha: Democrats don't talk about these issues

Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighs in on President Joe Biden's approval rating

JOE CONCHA: The Inflation Reduction Act magically went away as the actual name of the bill and it's called the "Democrats Tax and Health and Climate Change Bill." Suddenly, inflation reduction went away because this thing doesn't reduce inflation and then, you know, you just see the cheering going on, right? They embrace White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain when he compares Joe Biden to JFK and Eisenhower, as you mentioned before.

One difference, those presidents were exceptionally popular and seen as competent and coherence and Eisenhower, his average approval rating was 65% while in office. Jack Kennedy, 70% while in office. Joe Biden , Reuters poll just out, this is post Inflation Reduction Act, he's at 38% approval, 57% disapproval. So, we keep hearing all this cheering from the president and his allies in the media and there are many that Joe Biden has Joe-mentum.

Well, just because you pass this massive spending bill along party lines and lie to the American public saying it's going to reduce inflation, that doesn't mean it's a win and Republican candidates, starting with Mitch McConnell at the top in terms of running the Senate and then saying to the candidates, that are all running in places like Arizona, and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, this is your opportunity to use this in the campaign ad.

Run against this thing and show the bold contrast that you're going to do, if you get in office, in terms of reducing inflation or violent crime or getting back to energy independence, but you don't hear Democrats talk about that that much or about securing the U.S. southern border, for that matter and fentanyl killing young Americans, because if they run on issues, they lose, so it all goes back to focusing on Donald Trump.

