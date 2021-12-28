Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Joe Concha rips CNN's Brian Stelter for ignoring the fact that Steele dossier was debunked

CNN's Brian Stelter ignored 20 major news stories in 2021

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Joe Concha slams CNN's Brian Stelter for 'engaging in the bias of omission' by ignoring the fact Steele dossier was debunked Video

Joe Concha slams CNN's Brian Stelter for 'engaging in the bias of omission' by ignoring the fact Steele dossier was debunked

The Fox News contributor joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss Stelter's decision to ignore 20 major news stories this year.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped CNN's Brian Stelter for ignoring 20 major news stories in 2021, accusing him of "engaging in bias of omission." Concha joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday to discuss the matter, arguing the most "egregious" was choosing to ignore the fact the Steele dossier was debunked. 

HERE ARE 20 MAJOR MEDIA STORIES CNN'S BRIAN STELTER IGNORED ON HIS SO-CALLED MEDIA SHOW IN 2021

JOE CONCHA: I think ignoring the fact that the Steele dossier was completely and totally debunked, finally, and we've talked about that for a while now. I think that's the biggest deal because you think about the dossier, Todd, and the fact that it drove a news cycle for three years during the Trump presidency and everything that was in it, all the salacious things was discussed endlessly on CNN. And the fact that... that was what the paper was printed on, and a media show doesn't cover the fact that so many news organizations were duped by this dossier, which led to the Russia investigation, which dominated the Trump news cycle. I think if you ignore that, then you're no longer a media show. You are engaging in the bias of omission, which is the most insidious bias there is as far as not telling viewers something that obviously should be very important to them, particularly if you're a media show.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Joe Concha rips CNN's Brian Stelter for ignoring 20 major news stories: 'This is not a media show' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.