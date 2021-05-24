Joe Concha on Chris Cuomo's admission: 'If you are a woman and you appear on that show, shame on you'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha castigated CNN anchor Chris Cuomo over a stunning admission that he advised his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo , on how to fight sexual harassment allegations against him.

"He’s giving his brother advice on how to avoid allegations around sexual harassment…if you are a woman and you appear on that show, shame on you because this is not somebody who believes all women as he so piously said over the last year and a half," Concha told the "Outnumbered" panel on Monday.

CNN admitted last week that the "Cuomo Prime Time" host engaged in "inappropriate" strategy meetings with the embattled governor's team as he faced multiple accusations of sexual harassment and unwanted touching earlier this year.

During an on-air apology, the host proclaimed that he is "fiercely loyal" to his family after CNN’s Brian Stelter publically said Cuomo should have taken a break from the network instead of putting his colleagues in an uncomfortable position.

"Chris Cuomo is fiercely loyal to his family, okay, [so] go work for your brother then," a visibly outraged Concha said. "You do already, you might as well get paid for that aspect. That’s what’s unbelievable about this, right? Or go work for the DNC or a run for yourself…but get out of TV because he is not an anchor, Chris Cuomo, he is an activist."

The brothers, scions of the Cuomo political dynasty, are known to be inseparable. Gov. Cuomo wrote dotingly about "Christopher" in his 2020 book on his coronavirus response, and Chris Cuomo teased his older brother and called him the "Love Guv" during their on-air appearances together.

Concha accused the CNN host of committing "ethical violations that anybody else not receiving his paycheck would’ve been fired from.

"He’s getting criticized by the left, by the way, this isn’t a right-wing or left-wing argument, it’s a pragmatic argument," Concha said.

The recent revelations surrounding the duo only confirm what conservatives have pointed out since the onset of the pandemic – that the anchor intentionally avoided covering the older Cuomo's COVID-19 nursing home scandal and subsequent sexual assault allegations, assuming the role of a "P.R." agent for his brother, Concha said.

"Those weren’t interviews, it was P.R. He works for his brother."

