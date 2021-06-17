Biden avoided press conference with Putin because questions wouldn't be 'handpicked' by staff: Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed President Biden for reading from handwritten notes and calling on pre-approved reporters during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends First’ on Thursday.

JOE CONCHA: And during that press conference by the way I don’t understand why the leader of the free world, the guy who got 81 million votes—the most of any president in U.S. history, suddenly has to start—well not suddenly he’s been doing it for a while—has to read from handwritten notes given to him and he read from them verbatim. Why can’t he articulate his own argument on his own?

What we see here is a president shielded from the press. And by the way, this is why we know now he didn’t do that joint press conference with Vladimir Putin. Because Putin would have kept him out there like a boxer in a heavyweight fight—would have kept him up for an hour, 2 hours and Putin would have had Biden answer questions from reporters that weren’t handpicked for him. So, therefore that’s why he avoided that particular scenario because he couldn’t control the narrative, and the one question he gets he lost it.

