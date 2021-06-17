Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden avoided press conference with Putin because questions wouldn't be 'handpicked' by staff: Concha

Biden lashed out at female reporter and only called on pre-approved reporters in Geneva

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Joe Concha: Biden is ‘shielded’ from the press and can’t articulate without reading from notes verbatim Video

Joe Concha: Biden is ‘shielded’ from the press and can’t articulate without reading from notes verbatim

Fox New contributor reacts to President Biden lashing out at female reporter

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed President Biden for reading from handwritten notes and calling on pre-approved reporters during an appearance on ‘Fox & Friends First’ on Thursday.

CNN'S ZELENY AFTER BIDEN PRESSER: I HAVE NEVER SEEN A PRESIDENT 'SO PROTECTED BY HIS AIDES' FROM OUR QUESTIONS

JOE CONCHA: And during that press conference by the way I don’t understand why the leader of the free world, the guy who got 81 million votes—the most of any president in U.S. history, suddenly has to start—well not suddenly he’s been doing it for a while—has to read from handwritten notes given to him and he read from them verbatim. Why can’t he articulate his own argument on his own?

What we see here is a president shielded from the press. And by the way, this is why we know now he didn’t do that joint press conference with Vladimir Putin. Because Putin would have kept him out there like a boxer in a heavyweight fight—would have kept him up for an hour, 2 hours and Putin would have had Biden answer questions from reporters that weren’t handpicked for him. So, therefore that’s why he avoided that particular scenario because he couldn’t control the narrative, and the one question he gets he lost it. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Joe Concha: Biden avoided joint presser with Putin because questions wouldn’t be ‘handpicked’ for him Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.